‘The Mandalorian’s Simon Kassianides Signs With Alchemy Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and creator Simon Kassianides, known for his portrayal of Axe Woves in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, has signed with Alchemy Entertainment for management.

Kassianides reprised his role as fan-favorite Axe Woves, who was first introduced in season 2 as an elite warrior, then returning in Season 3 as the leader of a fleet of Mandalorian mercenaries, going from mercenary to hero by the season 3 finale that just aired on April 19th.

Kassianides previously starred in USA’s Suits spinoff series Pearson, opposite Gina Torres and recurred in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as one of the main villains. He also appeared in the Warner Bros. feature film Unforgettable opposite Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl as well as the indie feature Cliffs of Freedom opposite Christopher Plummer. Prior to that he starred in the TNT drama pilot Lumen, had a supporting role in Quantum of Solace and starred in London’s West End theatre opposite Woody Harrelson in Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana.

As a creator, he has also partnered with Warner Bros. in Europe on several projects including adapting the bestselling book series by Camilla Lackberg and Henrik Fexeus, that sold over 30 million copies to date, into a three-season television series for Viaplay and on feature film The Walker that he wrote and will direct and star in. Additionally, his feature script The Outside was optioned by RAW in the UK.

He continues to be repped by Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light