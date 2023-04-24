‘The Magnificent Seven’ Series Reboot From Nic Pizzolatto In Works At Amazon Studios

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto is writing and executive producing The Magnificent Seven TV series in development at Amazon Studios. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

As Deadline reported exclusively earlier this month, The Magnificent Seven is among a dozen initial MGM/United Artists movie titles that Amazon Studios has identified for film and/or TV development following the acquisition of the the storied Hollywood studio.

Pizzolatto originally set out to create an original Western drama series for Amazon Studios with a significant commitment. It was to follow a former outlaw on an epic journey, assembling a gang while facing a threat from his past as he and his cohorts encounter danger along the way.

That idea subsequently morphed into a Magnificent Seven reboot as Amazon Studios brass wanted to wrap it around a piece of well known IP. This is a familiar territory for Pizzolatto who co-wrote the 2016 Magnificent Seven feature remake directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring an all-star cast led by Denzel Washington.

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) who had been attached to executive produce Pizzolatto’s Western with him, remains an executive producer on The Magnificent Seven along with Lawrence Mirisch and Bruce Kaufman.

Here is a description of The Magnificent Seven series reboot: In the tradition of the great epics from the golden age of westerns, an outlaw and his cohorts must unite a disparate band of indelible fighters to defend a settlement of immigrant homesteaders in an open range war against cattle barons in central Texas, telling an expansive saga of adventure, action and romance.

The 1960 United Artists Western The Magnificent Seven starring Steve McQueen, a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, has led to three sequels, the 2016 remake and a TV series, which ran from 1998 to 2000.

Pizzolatto, who earned three Emmy nominations for his work on the first three installments of HBO’s True Detective, is repped by WME.