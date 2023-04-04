‘The Little Mermaid’ Director On Why Harry Styles Didn’t End Up Being Cast As Prince Eric Opposite Halle Bailey

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid film had a lot of people talking about who they wanted as Prince Eric after Halle Bailey landed the part of Ariel.

One of the names that fans suggested was Harry Styles and director Rob Marshall is now confirming he did have a meeting with the singer and why it ultimately didn’t work out.

“We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy,” Marshall told EW in an interview about the former One Direction member. “But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.”

Styles has since starred in films like Don’t Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh and Chris Pine as well as My Policeman with David Dawson and Emma Corrin.

Marshall said that due to Styles already being a singer, he was probably trying to go in a different direction as an actor.

“That’s why he was really looking to do something not in the musical genre, to really stretch himself,” Marshall added. “It was really a fun idea to play with, but in the end, I always think things happen for a reason. I’m so happy to have two young, new people in the film.”

The role of Prince Eric ultimately went to Jonah Hauer-King, whom Marshall was impressed by during his audition process.

“I’m always looking for the person who’s deeply connected to a part,” Marshall said. “The words come off the page [and] all of a sudden they’re in his mouth, and it sounds true and real. You believe the person.”

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26 with Melissa McCarthy also starring in the film.