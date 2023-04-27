‘The Leopard’: Cameras Rolling On Netflix’s Limited Series Based On Classic Italian Novel, Deva Cassel In Lead Role

Netflix’s Italian drama The Leopard, based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s classic novel, has gone into production and unveiled its cast.

Deva Cassel — daughter of Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci — is among the leads, playing Angelica Sedara. Kim Rossi Stuart will play Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina), while Benedetta Porcaroli is Concetta and Saul Nanni is Tancredi Falconeri. Paolo Calabresi, Francesco Colella, Astrid Meloni and Greta Esposito are also on board.

First looks images have been released and can be seen above.

Filming will last more than four months, and will take place between Palermo, Syracuse, Catania and Rome.

The six-episode series comes from Italian firm Indiana Production and Moonage Pictures in the UK. It’s produced by Fabrizio Donvito, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, Marco Cohen and Benedetto Habib for Indiana and Will Gould, Frith Tiplady and Matthew Read for Moonage.

The show inspired by Tomasi di Lampedusa novel Il Gattopardo (The Leopard), which was made into an influential film in 1963. UK director Tom Shankland is updating the story of the Prince of Salina and his family in 1860s Sicily.

Against the backdrop of revolution and the move towards Italian unification, it follows the Prince as he realises the old aristocratic way of life is threatened and that is family is in jeopardy. He is forced to engineer a marriage between his daughter Angelica and nephew Tancredi, knowing his would break his favorite daughter Concetta’s heart.

The series was unveiled last year during an event to open Netflix’s Rome office. Reed Hastings was on hand to reveal a slate of eight TV projects and five films.