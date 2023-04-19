Roadside Attractions Nabs NA Rights To ‘The Last Rider,’ About Famed Cyclist Greg LeMond Who Survived Near-Fatal Shooting To Win Tour De France

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions has acquired North American rights to The Last Rider, the story of cycling legend Greg LeMond, who came back from a near death experience to win his sport’s greatest race.

LeMond remains the only American man to win the Tour de France, a feat he accomplished three times – in 1986, 1989 and 1990 (Tour victories by Americans Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis were vacated after they admitted using banned performance-enhancing drugs). Remarkably, LeMond’s second and third Tour de France wins came after he was nearly killed in a hunting accident, in which his brother-in-law accidentally blasted him with a shotgun, hitting LeMond with 60 pellets. He lost 65 percent of his blood, but somehow survived.

The documentary directed by Alex Holmes (Maiden, Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story) will be released in theaters on June 23.

Greg LeMond races in the Tour du Pont in Washington, DC May 14, 1992. Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

“Deeply personal and raw, director Alex Holmes’… poignant documentary features exclusive interviews with LeMond and his unwavering wife Kathy, as they share their journey through trauma, the twists and turns of fame, and performance on a global stage,” Roadside said in a release. “Revealing what it takes physically, psychologically, and emotionally to defy the odds, The Last Rider represents the world of athletics at its best and is one of the greatest comeback stories in sports history.”

In a statement, Holmes said, “The Last Rider is a celebration not just of athletic talent but of the power of love to enable us to realize our potential, and sometimes even to achieve that which the world thinks is impossible.”

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Roadside Attractions Vice President Angel An, and MRC.

“Greg’s story is an epic example of how extraordinary athletes give us new perspectives on what is possible,” An said. “It’s exactly what we all need now.”

The Last Rider premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival. The film is presented by MRC and produced by James Erskine (Pantani, Billie), Victoria Gregory (Maiden, Battle of The Sexes), and Sam Brayshaw (Maiden) for New Black Films. The Last Rider also features exclusive interviews with Spain’s Pedro Delgado and France’s Cyrille Guimard, “as well as archival interviews of Lauren Fignon, one of France’s greatest and most enigmatic cyclists.”

