‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Removed From Showtime Platforms Following Cancellation

EXCLUSIVE: The L Word: Generation Q is no longer available on Showtime’s streaming service and the Showtime Anytime app. The removal comes on the heels of the series’ cancellation by the network after three seasons.

While the sequel has been removed, the groundbreaking original L Word series remains on the service. As Deadline reported exclusively last week, a reboot, The L Word: New York (working title), is in development at Showtime with the 2004 series’ creator Ilene Chaiken attached.

The removal of The L Word: Generation Q also follows the purge of a number of short-lived Showtime series from the streaming platform at the end of January as part of Showtime’s integration into Paramount+, which includes the linear network being renamed Paramount+ with Showtime later this year. As part of the changes, the company will “divert investment away from areas that are underperforming” and that accounts for “less than 10% of our views,” Chris McCarthy, who oversees Showtime, said in his memo.

This was a strategy also employed by HBO Max, which removed a slew of series from the platform last year in a cost-cutting measure.

The L Word: Generation Q follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) and Tess (Clayton) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q was executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon as well as Beals, Moennig, and Hailey.