‘The Idol’: The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Music Drama Gets HBO Premiere Date, New Teaser

HBO has set 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4, for the premiere of its music drama The Idol, starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. HBO also released a new teaser for the series, which as previously announced, will debut out of competition at next month’s Cannes Film Festival. Watch it above.

Co-created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, in The Idol, after a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Troye Sivan also stars along with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

Levinson, Tesfaye and Fahim executive produce with Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron, and Sara E. White. Levinson also directs. The series is produced in partnership with A24.

Check out the teaser above.

