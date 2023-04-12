‘The Great’: Hulu Drops New Trailer For Third Season

The people have spoken! Catherine the Great is a real witch.

In the newest trailer for season 3 of Hulu’s The Great, Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work while she starts to make a name for herself by setting up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can give their input on developing a new Russia. But she soon learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

In the meantime, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son.

The Emmy-winning series will return to Hulu on Friday, May 12.

It created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Ron West and Josh Kesselman.

The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.