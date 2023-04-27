The Gotham Sets Date For 33rd Annual Gotham Awards

The 33rd annual Gotham Awards are set to take place on Monday, November 27th, The Gotham Film & Media Institute revealed on Thursday.

Recognized as one of the leading honors for independent film and television, The Gotham Awards provide early acknowledgement to groundbreaking indie films and series as they move through awards season, with statuettes handed out in New York City.

During last year’s edition of the show, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street, Everything Everywhere All at Once kicked off its massive award season by winning Best Feature, also seeing star Ke Huy Quan claim the Outstanding Supporting Performance Award on his way to a Supporting Actor Oscar. Charlotte Wells accepted the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director award for her acclaimed feature debut Aftersun, and W. Kamau Bell earned the Breakthrough Nonfiction Series Award for his much-discussed, four-part Showtime series, We Need to Talk About Cosby.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute is an organization that looks to celebrate and nurture independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. Leading the organization, as Executive Director, is award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp.