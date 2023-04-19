‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed For Season 7 By ABC

No surprise here. ABC has renewed hit medical drama The Good Doctor for a seventh season.

The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, remains a solid anchor of ABC’s Monday lineup. The Good Doctor ranks as the #1 entertainment series in Monday’s 10 pm hour this season in Adults 18-49, tying NBC’s Quantum Leap.

The April 10 episode shot up by 40% among Adults 18-49 over the prior week to match its highest-rated telecast this season. The drama also grew week to week by 3% in Total Viewers to draw its biggest audience since January 23. The April 10 episode grew to 7.9 million Total Viewers after seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, marking its most-watched multiplatform telecast since its October 2022 season premiere.

After 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, The Good Doctor draws more than 9 million Total Viewers this season (9.1 million). Additionally the series jumps nearly 6 times over its initial Live+Same Day rating among Adults 18-49 this season, up 478% after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

Conversations are ongoing over the proposed Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, and it’s looking promising for a pickup, we hear. The spinoff, led by Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman, would mark Desperate Housewives‘ alumna Huffman’s return to TV.

On next week’s episode,“A Beautiful Day,” Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during a surgery. While Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) may just be the one she needs the most.

In addition to Highmore, Schiff, Gubelmann and Lee, The Good Doctor also stars Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel Perez. David Shore and Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

The Season 6 finale of The Good Doctor airs Monday, May 1 on ABC.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.