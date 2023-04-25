Skip to main content
‘The Full Monty’: First-Look Photos Of FX/Hulu Sequel Series; Robert Carlyle, Lesley Sharp Among Returning Cast

The Full Monty first photos
Talitha Wing as Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny. FX

We’re getting a first look at FX’s The Full Monty, the eight-part follow-up to the BAFTA-winning movie. FX has released some of the first images from the series that will premiere in June (date TBA) and stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu.

Set 25 years after the film, the eight-episode series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

The original movie’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) returns, along with co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused), and Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) also coming back as executive producer.

Lead cast reprising their roles include Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting) as “Gaz,” Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) as “Dave,” Lesley Sharp (Before We Die) as “Jean,” Hugo Speer (Britannia) as “Guy,” Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground) as “Horse,” Steve Huison (The Royle Family) as “Lomper,” Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls) as “Nathan” and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins) as “Gerald.”

The first-look images also introduce Talitha Wing (WolfeAlex Rider), as Gaz’s teenage daughter, “Destiny” (see photo above).

New cast members include Paul Clayton (The Crown) as Lomper’s husband, “Dennis.” Miles Jupp (Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?) stars as recent divorcee and housing officer “Darren,” who looks up to the Monty men for advice on navigating adult life. Sophie Stanton plays “Hetty,” a colleague and friend of Jean, and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) joins as “Dilip,” Deputy Headteacher at the school. Newcomers Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny’s mates “Cal” and “Tabani” respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist. Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old “Dean/‘Twiglet,’” while Tupele Dorgu (Alma’s Not Normal) portrays Destiny’s mother, “Yaz.”

Simon Lewis serves as series producer. The series is executive produced for Disney+ EMEA by Lee Mason, Director, Scripted.

Robert Carlyle as Gaz. FX
Steve Huison as Lomper FX
Paul Barber as Horse. FX
Mark Addy as Dave FX
Lesley Sharp as Jean. FX
Wim Snape as Nathan. FX

