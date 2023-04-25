‘The Flash’ Gets New Trailer; Director Praises Ezra Miller At CinemaCon As “One Of The Best Actors”

Warner Bros revealed a new trailer for The Flash today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Check it out above.

Ezra Miller didn’t show up for the presentation, but The Flash director Andy Muschietti did, and he took time to praise the tabloid-laden actor, who stars in what is expected to be a huge summer blockbuster when it opens June 16.

Beamed Muschietti, “One of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. Every tool in the toolkit… [Miller] is an incredible comedian, and [has] all the action required for a big spectacle like this.”

How did he get Michael Keaton to come back as Batman?

“We offered him lunch,” said Muschietti, who added one of the best parts of the movie was rebuilding the Bat Cave.

The second trailer begins with Keaton’s Batman talking about losing his parents. “I spent a lifetime trying to right wrongs of the past as if fighting crime would bring my parents back.”

“You actually did it,” Keaton tells the Flash. “You lost both parents in one day.”

The trailer shows Miller’s Flash breaking the universe to save his parents, which creates a great reversal. He gets help from a new Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and both Batmans, the other with Ben Affleck reprising his role from the Synderverse. Michael Shannon’s General Zod appears to create mayhem, but he gets knocked out by Supergirl.

This is the most flying you’ve ever seen by Batman in a DC movie. “No matter what we do, we’re not going to be able to fix this,” says Miller’s Flash. A great line from the movie is Keaton’s catchphrase from the original Tim Burton movie: “You wanna get nuts, let’s get nuts.”

In regards to Miller’s future with the DC universe, bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran said at the presser earlier this year that the actor was making progress with their therapy and that Miller’s future with the franchise isn’t a closed door. Assessments will be made after this sequel takes over the box office this summer.

Among Miller’s scandals last year, they were charged for stealing liquor from a Vermont neighbor in May. Their plea deal was for a reduced sentence of trespassing in the Green Mountain state.

CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theater owners from around the world, runs through Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.