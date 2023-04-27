Universal Tricks Out ‘Fall Guy’ CinemaCon Presentation With Stunts, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt & Early Footage

Eightyseven North brought a stunt dance crew and motorcycles onstage toward the finale of Universal’s CinemaCon presentation for the 2024 movie The Fall Guy. Quite often the studios here at CinemaCon keep it confined to showing off 2023 product, but Uni wanted to give exhibitors in the room something more.

Following the Fast X sequence of the Uni presentation, a stage crew begin setting up various elements onstage. Initially, it appeared to morph into a dance crew, but then it turned into a staged fight among stunt folks with sticks, coupled with some doing gymnastics.

Then Fall Guy director David Leitch called Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling onstage.

“Should we put on pads? We’re just actors, Dave, we stand here and just take credit for that,” said Gosling about the stunt show.

“We don’t do that kind of horseplay,” Blunt added.

Leitch said, “I was excited to make a movie that portrayed the lives of stunt people…it’s very dear to me.”

Gosling’s Colt is at a different part of his stunt journey, i.e., broken back, in his reprise of the Lee Majors character from the 1980s TV series. Blunt plays a director, and taps her former love interest for the space opera ala Mad Max.

In the footage for the pic, Colt is parking cars. Blunt’s Gayle calls him. Colt was injured in a stunt. Gayle calls him for help. Sequence of Colt racing in a car, badder than he was in Drive. Later on, we see Gosling’s character tearing up a desert film set in a car.

Pic also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Teresa Palmer, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke and Stephanie Hsu. It has a March 1, 2024 release date.

The film is from Universal, 87North and Entertainment 360. Leitch is directing a script from his Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw scribe Drew Pearce.

CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theater owners from around the world, runs through Thursday at Caesars Palace.