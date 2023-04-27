Blumhouse’s ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ First Look Sends Chills At CinemaCon

Producer Jason Blum and filmmaker David Gordon Green delivered the first footage from their new Exorcist sequel to CinemaCon this afternoon, titled Exorcist: Believer.

Blum spoke about how Gordon pitched him on an updated version of Exorcist, just like he did with the recent Halloween movies which featured the continuing story of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode.

Footage begins with Leslie Odom Jr’s daughter missing. Turns out she was in the woods, but now she’s in the hospital. “Baby you’ve been gone three days,” he tells her. Later: She starts convulsing. But there are other younger girls getting impacted by the demonic possession. We see one enter a Catholic Church screaming “The body and the blood!: The body and the blood!” Ellen Burstyn reprises her role from the original movie as Chris MacNeil and she steps in to help these folks with possessed children. Turns out she definitely knows something. She confronts one of the girls later in the trailer and exclaims, “we’ve met before.”

Universal and Peacock closed a $400M deal with Morgan Creek and Blumhouse for the global rights to the new franchise.

The sequel has an Oct. 13 release date, but the trailer only touted ‘October’. That could mean there might be some wiggle room with the release date.