‘The Diplomat’ Overtakes ‘The Night Agent’ On Netflix Top 10; ‘Wednesday’ Marks 20th Week Among Rankings

After four weeks at the top, The Night Agent was knocked down a peg on Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV list. The series came in second for the week of April 17 to April 23, overtaken by The Diplomat.

The Diplomat, which debuted on April 20, raked in 57.5M hours viewed in its first few days on the service — squeaking past The Night Agent‘s tally of 57M.

The Night Agent also solidified its spot at No. 5 on Netflix’s list of most popular English-language series of all time with a final total on 626M hours viewed in its first 28 days. It sits behind Stranger Things 4, Wednesday, Dahmer and Bridgerton Season 2.

Speaking of Wednesday, the series marked its 20th week appearing in the Top 10, which is quite a feat as well, tallying another 9.5M hours viewed.

Beef came in at No. 3 this week with another 42.8M hours viewed, while Love Is Blind Season 4 took fourth place with 39.5M hours viewed. New to the rankings were Better Call Saul Season 6 and How to Get Rich.

As for films, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die sat at No. 1 with 27.M hours viewed. That was about double the tally for second place, which went to Let Him Go making its debut appearance on the list with 14.1M hours viewed.

There were several other newcomers to the film list including A Tourist’s Guide to Love, The Snowman, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and F9: The Fast Saga.