The CW Leans Into Global Dramas With UK’s ‘The Rising’ & Australia’s ‘Barons’

The CW has always had a thing or two for an international acquisition and it seems that this strategy is continuing under new ownership.

The network has acquired British supernatural drama series The Rising and Australian surfer drama Barons for its summer lineup.

It comes after Nexstar acquired the network and brought in Brad Schwartz to oversee programming. Deadline has revealed that the network will lean further into unscripted programming, with the hire of Heather Olander and the recent pick up of FBoy Island, and it seems global drama is also on the cards as it trims its original scripted budget.

The Rising comes from Sky in the UK, as Deadline revealed back in 2019, and is a remake of Belgian supernatural crime thriller Hotel Beau Séjour.

It tells the story of Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard), who discovers that she is dead. Understandably, she’s scared and confused by this new non-existence, but moreover, when she realizes she has been murdered, she’s furious. Determined to find her killer and get justice, she takes advantage of her new supernatural abilities to go where the police can’t and investigate her own death. In doing so, she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about.

The series comes from Sky Studios and aired in the UK last year. It is written by Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches) and Charlotte Wolf (The Last Kingdom) and exec produced by Serena Thompson, Julian Stevens and McTighe. Ed Lilly is lead director. It is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Barons is an Australian drama series that parallels the story behind the surf brands Billbong and Quiksilver in the 1970s. Set at a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest and war, the series captures a moment of upheaval and opportunity as a new surfing counterculture collides with the realities of enterprise. Two best friends, inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them—and their worlds—apart. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. In selling their dream to the world, they create bitter, lasting rivalries.

It stars Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen and Hunter Page-Lochard.

The series, which comes from Micanical Media, 2 Jons and Fremantle Australia, aired on Australian public broadcaster last year. It was created by Liz Doran, Michael Lawrence, and John Molloy and directed by Shawn Seet in collaboration with surf director Taylor Steele.

Both series will debut on Monday May 29 with The Rising airing at 8pm and Barons at 9pm.