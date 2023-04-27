‘The Crown’ Season 6: Netflix Unveils First-Look Images Of Will & Kate’s Budding Romance

Netflix has unveiled first-look images of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s budding romance in The Crown Season 6.

The pair are played by newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy in the final season of the streamer’s royal drama. Filming of these scenes took place earlier this year.

As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins. Below are more images and a behind the scenes shot.

William was played in Season 5 by Senan West, the son of Dominic West, who plays Charles. Netflix is still in production on The Crown and the likes of Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Elisabeth Debicki are all reprising their roles for one last time in Season 6.

The 10-parter is created and written by Peter Morgan and EP’d by Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox.

Producer Left Bank has been preparing for life after The Crown and Netflix revealed a new series, Department Q, from the Harries-run outfit at last night’s Content Showcase in London.