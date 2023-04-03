‘The Crowded Room’: Apple TV+ Limited Series Starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried & Emmy Rossum Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Photos

Apple TV+ has set Friday, June 9 for the premiere of The Crowded Room, its upcoming limited series created by Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). Tom Holland, who also executive produces, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum lead the ensemble cast. The first three episodes of the 10-episode series will drop on June 9, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through July 28. The streamer also released the first images of the upcoming series (see above and below).

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

In addition to Holland, Seyfried and Rossum, the series stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series is also executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornel Mundruczo directed several episodes, including the pilot, and executive produces.