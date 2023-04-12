‘The Conjuring’ Drama Series From Peter Safran & James Wan In Development At Max

The Conjuring universe is expanding.

Peter Safran is developing a drama series based on New Line Cinema’s film franchise with Warner Bros. Television. The series is in development for Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s newly combined streaming service.

The series will “continue the story established in the feature films.” James Wan, who directed both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, is also in talks to executive produce.

Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions and Safran’s The Safran Company will produce in association with WBTV, where The Safran Company is under an overall deal.

There are currently seven films in The Conjuring universe — The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Collectively grossed more than $2B at the worldwide box office.

The next installment, The Nun 2, will be released September 8.