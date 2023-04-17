‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Celebrates 9,000 Episodes With Cameos By James Corden, Lil Nas X

Carpool Karaoke with Lil Nas X on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Lil Nas X, Sean Kanan and Annika Noelle from 'The Bold and The Beautiful' with James Corden.

The Bold and the Beautiful has a big birthday this week.

The CBS sudser will celebrates its 9,000th episode on April 18 with a special standalone episode centering on Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), the CEO and leader of the couture fashion house Forrester Creations.

On April 19, Lil Nas X and James Corden will guest-star in a scene alongside B&B’s Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) and Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe). Lil Nas X will make his acting debut as a waiter in the Italian restaurant Il Giardino.

Corden will play a bumbling busboy.

Corden’s appearance follows a recent “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Lil Nas X, which aired on The Late Late Show in March and taped, in part, on the B&B set with Noelle and Sean Kanan.

The Bold and the Beautiful is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world. The show debuted on March 23, 1987, and is currently in its 36th season.

It airs on CBS at 1:30 PM / ET and 12:30 PM / PT and is available for streaming on Paramount+. It is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc. Bradley P. Bell is the executive producer and head writer.