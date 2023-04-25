The Black List, GM Incubator Fund Unveil New Writer-Driven Shorts Program Spotlighting Diverse Filmmakers

The Black List and the GM Incubator Fund have today announced the launch of a new Writer-Driven Shorts Program, which will provide two emerging, diverse filmmakers with $100,000 grants enabling production on shorts based on their feature script. General Motors will provide both selected filmmakers with vehicles for use in their shorts, which will ultimately be submitted to major festivals and aim for 2024 awards consideration.

Those eligible to apply for program consideration include writers, directors and writer-director teams who have directed at least one narrative short film and have a completed, feature-length screenplay. As part of a broader commitment to a more equitable Hollywood, the Black List and the GM Incubator Fund will grant fee waivers for one free month of hosting and two free evaluations on blcklst.com to the first 200 writers from traditionally underrepresented communities who apply.

While projects in all genres are eligible for consideration, films that showcase sustainability, electrification and/or diversity — in alignment with GM’s sustainable, all-electric future and aspiration to be the most inclusive company in the world — will be highly considered. Scripts with scenes of excessive violence, illegal drug or substance abuse, car crashes, unsafe driving and/or explicit sexual acts, however, will not. Applications can be submitted here through August 15th.

“Writer-driven says it all,” said Black List founder Franklin Leonard. “We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with General Motors to provide resources for two screenwriters from underrepresented communities to direct short films based on their scripts with the long-term goal of getting their features financed with them at the helm. I could not be more excited to read the scripts that emerge from this process and see the shorts the selected writers direct based on them.”

Added GM’s Director of Multicultural Marketing and Development, Tarshena Armstrong, “The GM Incubator Fund focuses on making strategic investments that provide underrepresented communities opportunities to aid in innovative content and storytelling. Working with the Black List Writer-Driven Shorts Program, we look to make a meaningful impact within local communities while fostering equitable representation.”

The relationship between the Black List, the company providing an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ favorite unproduced screenplays, and General Motors was brokered by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, the brand consulting division of United Talent Agency that represents GM.