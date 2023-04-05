‘The Big Door Prize’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple

Chris O’Dowd and the residents of Deerfield will be back for more adventures.

Apple TV+ has officially renewed The Big Door Prize for a second season. The second season has been in production in Atlanta, Georgia for the last few months.

The news comes comes ahead of the fourth episode of season one.

The series, which comes from David West Read, tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

Starring O’Dowd as Dusty Hubbard, a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, who watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions — based on the machine’s printouts — and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought.

While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), indulges in the dream that there’s something bigger out there for her. Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.

The series also stars Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas.

It is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, Hyun Park, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker.

“We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in season two,” said David West Read. “Thanks to our partners at Apple TV+ and Skydance, we have an incredible opportunity to keep building the magic and mysteries of The Big Door Prize with this truly remarkable ensemble cast.”