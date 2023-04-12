‘The Big Bang Theory’ Offshoot In Works At Max From Chuck Lorre

The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding. Max, the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ service, and Big Bang co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre are developing a new comedy series in The Big Bang Theory universe. The project, from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based Chuck Lorre Prods., was revealed during Max’s presentation Wednesday. No further details were disclosed, with sources indicating that the project is very early in the development process, and it has not been determined yet what character(s) it would center on.

Tapping into the world of The Big Bang Theory makes sense for Max as reruns of the original series are among the streamer’s top draws.

The new project makes the second collaboration between Max, Lorre, and WBTV. Lorre and Nick Bakay are currently in production on the new Max Original comedy series How to Be a Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco. This also would mark the second Big Bang offshoot following the prequel Young Sheldon, which is in its sixth season on CBS and ranks as the #1 comedy on TV among total viewers. All episodes of The Big Bang Theory and the first five seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

The Big Bang Theory debuted on CBS in 2007 and was the number one comedy on TV when it ended in 2019 as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 279 episodes over 12 seasons. At the time, there was an effort to keep the show going for at least another season, which unlimitedly did not pan out.

The series won ten Emmy Awards and received 55 Emmy nominations during its run. Additionally, The Big Bang Theory won a Critics Choice TV Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and The Humanitas Prize.

In 2015, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation created The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment at UCLA, which supports undergraduate students in need of financial aid who are pursuing their higher education in STEM. In 2019, The Big Bang Theory Graduate School Fund was created to provide four-year scholarships for Big Bang UCLA scholars who continue their STEM education in graduate school within the University of California system.