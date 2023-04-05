‘The Bachelor’ Producer Peter Geist Signs With Verve For Representation

Skip to main content
Peter Geist
Peter Geist Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Geist has signed with Verve for representation.

Geist, who has spent over a decade working on The Bachelor franchise, signs with Verve during a rebrand of their nonfiction division following the hire of veteran agent Andy Stabile as Partner and Head of Unscripted last year.

Geist began as a co-producer on Bachelor Pad in 2012, before joining the franchise’s stalwart series in 2016. He has also served as an executive producer for Bachelor in Paradise.

In addition to The Bachelor, Geist has been a producer on Survivor and Celebrity Apprentice.

The Bachelor recently wrapped its 27th season. The franchise underwent a major shakeup last month when creator Mike Fleiss departed the series after two decades. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, and Bennett Graebner are taking over as executive producers and showrunners for the franchise.

