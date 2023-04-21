‘The Afterparty’ Star Zoë Chao Signs With Entertainment 360

EXCLUSIVE: Zoë Chao has signed with Entertainment 360 for representation. She most recently appeared in Netflix’s Your Place Or Mine opposite Reese Witherspoon. She will next be seen in Hulu’s Nightbitch opposite Amy Adams and can currently be seen in the Party Down reboot for Starz. In March, SXSW premiered the independent film If You Were The Last, starring Chao and Anthony Mackie.

Chao is best known for her role in Lord & Miller’s limited series for Apple, The After Party. She was also in Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s Downhill opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell and Zach Woods which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival released by Fox Searchlight.

Chao is also repped by CAA, SRDA and ID PR.