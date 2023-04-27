‘Teton’ Drama From Amy B. Harris & Jason Reilly In Works At Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Teton, a drama from The Wilds showrunner Amy B. Harris, Jason Reilly, Grammy-nominated country musician Cameron Duddy from the band Midland and Temple Hill Entertainment, is in fast-track development at Amazon Studios, Deadline has learned.

Co-created and written by Harris and Reilly, based on an original idea by Duddy, Teton is an upstairs-downstairs drama set amongst the stunning peaks of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It follows Kick Taylor – a ski racing phenom – who returns to her hometown to contend with the emotional meltdown she had on tour, the ramifications of her mother’s death, and the family and friends she left behind in her pursuit of gold. As Kick struggles to find her footing, she and her tight knit mountain community – made up of a group of eccentric but lovable locals and powder hounds – fight to hold on to what makes this the most special place on earth all while catering to the wealthiest people in the world. There will be epic skiing, envy-inducing real estate, apres ski cocktails, cozy nights around a fire, a moose encounter or two, and high stakes drama as Kick reckons with whether it is possible to “go big AND go home.”

The project is being developed under Amazon Studios’ first-look deal with Harris and her A.B. Baby Productions.

Harris executive produces with Duddy and Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Phoebe Zimmer for Temple Hill Entertainment. The project is produced by Harris’ A.B. Baby Productions, Temple Hill Entertainment and Amazon Studios.

Harris most recently served as executive producer and showrunner on Prime Video’s The Wilds, which aired for two seasons. She previously developed and executive produced the CW’s The Carrie Diaries, prequel to Sex and the City, after serving as a writer/ producer on Sex and the City. Harris’ credits also include Fetching, The Comeback, Gossip Girl, and Designated Survivor. She is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.

Reilly worked with Harris as a director on Fetching and The Carrie Diaries. His other directing credits include Jane the Virgin and Two Broke Girls. Duddy is repped by Range.