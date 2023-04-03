Skip to main content
Territory Studio Hires Former Netflix Exec; Incredible Film Boards Kids Series; RWI Films & Hansen Women Set Joint Slate — Global Briefs 

Nancy Lan, Territory Studio.
Design Agency Territory Studio Hires Former Netflix Executive

Territory Studio has hired Nancy Lan as Co-President of Creative Advertising. Lan will co-lead the studio’s creative advertising division in Los Angeles alongside Territory’s Co-President of Creative Advertising, Gerry Batson. Lan has held posts at Disney, Sony, Searchlight, and, most recently, Netflix, where she was Global Creative Marketing Director. “I’m beyond excited to have Nancy join the team,” Batson said. “Her passion and experience will add tremendous value, helping to grow, not only our creative advertising proposition but to unify with Territory Group’s global creative mission.”

Incredible Film Boards Kids Series ‘Katy and the Stolen Chickens’

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch sales agent Incredible Film has boarded the live-action kids series Katy and the Stolen Chickens from Annemarie Mooren Productions. The show is part of the company’s MIPTV line-up. The series is aimed at children aged 4-7 and follows seven-year-old Katy, who helps to look after her Grandma’s chickens. A mystery unfolds as things start to go wrong when not only an egg but also Grandma’s two favorite chickens disappear. And so, Katy sets off with her friend Lucy and an inflatable crocodile to find the egg and the chickens she promised to look after. “With this year’s MIPTV’s focus on kids’ content, it made complete sense for us to preview our brilliant and growing slate of live-action and animated kid’s content,” Daniëlle Raaphorst, CEO of Incredible Film, said. “It is a great privilege to announce our brand new series Katy and the Stolen Chickens just in time for the market, from the brilliant Annemarie Mooren.”

RWI Films & Hansen Women Productions Set Joint Slate

The UK-based RWI Films and US outfit Hansen Women Productions have joined forces to produce a slate of feature films. Rachel Warren (RWI Films) and Helen Alexis Yonov (Hansen Women Productions) are working together to develop the slate of projects, which will cover several genres and focus on diverse and inclusive content. Warren is best known as an actor. Her credits include Rise Of The Footsoldier, The Last Heist, and Give Them Wings. Yonov is a Latvian-American filmmaker. She is best known for her short film The Gesture and The Word.

