‘Ted Lasso’ Cracks Nielsen’s Top 10 Overall Streaming List, ‘Succession’ Slides Into No. 8 Among Acquired Programming

In its second week on Netflix, The Night Agent joined an elite group of shows that have garnered more than 3B viewing minutes in a measurement week, according to Nielsen‘s latest streaming report.

The series tallied 3.1B minutes viewed for the week of March 27 to April 2, making it No. 24 on the list of most-watched streaming titles since 2020. Viewership was up 17% versus premiere week.

Netflix held onto the top three spots on the Nielsen streaming Top 10 during this measurement window, boasting a total of 5.4B viewing minutes across them.

Second place when to Love Is Blind, which released Episodes 6 through 8 of Season 4 this week, managing 1.24B viewing minutes.

Audiences were also drawn to Murder Mystery 2, which generated 1.1B viewing minutes and came in at No. 3. This marks Netflix’s third billion-minute movie. The original film also saw an uptick in viewership, making it among the Top 10 streaming movies for the week with 423M minutes viewed. According to Nielsen, just over half of viewers who watched the first film also watched the sequel.

Apple TV+ also cracked the Top 10 this week with Ted Lasso. In tenth place, the series saw 570M viewing minutes this week, with over half generated by the third episode of Season 3.

The Mandalorian was also still going strong with the release of Episode 5 of Season 3. The series was up 10% versus the previous week with 878M viewing minutes (No. 4). Episode 5 drove about 46% of that audience.

Among acquired programming, HBO‘s Succession was No. 8 on the list with 480M viewing minutes in the week following the Season 4 premiere. At the time, the episode hit a series high for same-day viewing with 2.3M people tuning in across platforms, according to HBO. Nielsen’s measurement doesn’t account for linear viewing.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: