Teamsters Leaders, Saying Their Members “Do Not Cross Picket Lines,” Join Growing Union Support For WGA As Strike Looms

The Teamsters came out in support of the WGA on Wednesday

Teamsters leaders, saying their members “do not cross picket lines,” have joined the chorus of unions supporting the WGA in its ongoing negotiations for a new film and TV contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Those talks are now in their final week, and a strike, if it comes to that, could come as early as next Tuesday.

“The Teamsters stand with WGA members in their fight for a fair contract,” Teamsters leaders Sean O’Brien and Lindsay Dougherty said in a joint statement Wednesday. “The studios owe their success to these workers. They deserve to be paid fairly and respected for their labor.”

O’Brien is the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and Dougherty is secretary-treasurer of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and director of the Teamsters Motion Picture Division.

“These multibillion-dollar corporations – including Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Apple – invest in highly paid executives and lavish productions,” they said. “They can afford to share the wealth with the writers who create the content we all watch. We are monitoring negotiations closely. This is a shared fight and Teamsters do not cross picket lines.”

Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA, the DGA and IATSE also expressed support for the WGA’s efforts to secure a fair contract.