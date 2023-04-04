Taylor Russell Joins Hoyeon, Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander In Korean Thriller ‘Hope’

EXCLUSIVE: Waves and Bones And All star Taylor Russell has been cast in buzzy Korean thriller Hope, alongside Squid Game breakout Hoyeon, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

Director Na Hong-jin’s (The Wailing) upcoming film follows the residents of Hopo Port, where a mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbor town. Before long, the residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before.

Hope heralds from Korean studio Plus M Entertainment, which recently inked a financing and distribution deal with director Na, and the filmmaker’s production banner Forged Films. The movie is due to film later this year. UTA Independent Film Group and Plus M Entertainment are handling North America sales.

Russell garnered acclaim for her turn in Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, for which she won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor as well as an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress. She most recently starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All, for which she won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress at the Venice Film Festival. Next up she will star alongside Ewan McGregor and Ellen Burstyn in feature Mother Couch.

On his decision to cast Russell, Na stated: “Taylor naturally exudes a deep warmth that enriches the adversity and sorrow endured by some of the film’s characters.”

Russell is represented by UTA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.