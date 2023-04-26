Taye Diggs To Star In True Crime Film Series ‘Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy’ For BET+

EXCLUSIVE: Taye Diggs is set to star in the true crime film series Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy from Mona Scott-Young of Monami Productions and Eric Tomosunas of Swirl Films. It is set to debut on BET+ later this year.

Courtney Miller will direct, based on Ron Stodghill’s book Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta. Gregory R. Anderson will pen the script.

Atlanta Playboy follows Lance (Diggs), a successful Atlanta businessman, renowned in equal measure for both revolutionizing the city’s 911 system, and his womanizing ways. When he is found murdered in his own home, questions and allegations abound as to who might have wanted him dead. An investigation into the murder is launched which reveals the truths and suspicions behind Lance’s professional and personal life. Was it a business rival, threatened by Lance’s bid for a big contract? Was it a scorned lover jealous of the place occupied in Lance’s bed? The film, much like the book, reconstructs Lance’s life as told by the various players in it.

“Working in partnership with Mona and her team at Monami Productions to produce this film series is certainly a career highlight. This is the beginning of many collaborations that will emphasize important stories that will be told by an extraordinary producing team. We couldn’t be more excited,” Tomosunas said.

Adds Scott-Young: “I am so excited to collaborate with Swirl Films on our first project, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy. The film series is a captivating true life crime story that captures the unique culture of Atlanta. BET has always provided a platform for stories that are authentic and relatable and we are proud to be partnered with them on this project.”

Scott-Young and Tomosunas executive produce, and Stodghill serves as co-executive producer with Stephanie R. Gayle of Monami Productions and Abbey MacDonald of Swirl Films. Ron Robinson and Keith Neal of Swirl Films serve as producers.

Brian Rikuda and Devin Griffin also produce. Lorisa Bates and Marvin Neil serve as co-executive Producers. John Baldasare and Noelle Broussard serve as consulting producers all for BET Films.

Diggs is represented by CAA.