Taraji P. Henson Joins Peter Funt On New Version Of ‘Candid Camera’ From Village Roadshow

Village Roadshow Unscripted Television is working with Candid Camera Inc. to develop a new version of the iconic Candid Camera series featuring Taraji P. Henson as host.

She will appear alongside series veteran and executive producer Peter Funt in the reboot, and will also executive produce through her TPH Productions, joining Mark Itkin and his Tough Lamb Media, Inc.

“The original Candid Camera had brought so much laughter into my home, and I look forward to joining Peter and Village Roadshow in spreading the joy to others in this modern-day reinterpretation,” said Henson in a statement.

“If this announcement is some kind of epic prank by Taraji and my friends at Village Roadshow, then I’ve really been had! There couldn’t be a better time to bring back Candid Camera. Folks need stress-free smiles more than ever. Our show has a lot in common with Ted Lasso — minus the cursing. We celebrate humanity and good sportsmanship, and we manage to do it with a lot of laughs,” added Funt.

“The team at Village Roadshow is thrilled to partner with Peter to write the next chapter in the iconic Candid Camera legacy and we could not think of anyone better to join us in this next phase than Taraji, who has brought endless joy and laughter to fans throughout her career,” said Shannon Hawes Perry, EVP of Reality & Production Services of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

Candid Camera introduced the hidden camera concept to television in 1948, and the series continued in several iterations over the course of more than 50 years.

Henson’s previous credits include the award-winning series Empire, as well as Peace of Mind with Taraji, Hidden Figures, and the upcoming feature film The Color Purple. The Emmy- and Oscar-nominated Henson is represented by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Funt has produced and hosted more than 200 episodes of Candid Camera since taking over the franchise from his famous father, Allen. Peter is also an award-winning journalist and author. His latest book is “Playing POTUS: The Power of America’s Acting Presidents,” about presidential impressionists.

Candid Camera, Inc. is a multi-media supplier of television and print, based in Pacific Grove, California.

Tough Lamb Media, Inc. is a media consulting and production company based in Los Angeles.