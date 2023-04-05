‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Actor Tamera Kissen Set For Indie Horror ‘Fanged’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and social media influencer Tamera “Tee” Kissen (White Men Can’t Jump, House Party) has signed on to lead the vampire horror flick Fanged for indies Empyrean Pictures and Rebel Maverick.

The pic is written and directed by the filmmaking duo George Watson and Kapers Williams. The cast is rounded out by Selena Anduze (WandaVision), Tyler Abron (Lace), Pauline Brown, Mataya Sweeting, Ravyn Rochelle (Good Intentions), Ashley Nocera (King Bachelor’s Pad), and Kylie Jordan (The Things We Survive: Amber Brown).

Watson and Williams are also producers, with Matt Nicholas and Nastassja Kayln serving as executive producers. The film has wrapped shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, and marks the feature debut of Watson and Williams as a directing team, following a series of music videos.

The film’s plot follows a group of young vampires celebrating the “Blood Day” of one of their own, Jasmine. After feasting on a local party’s favor during the celebrations, they find themselves in a deadly situation: They are trapped by an invisible barrier that forms out of nowhere and burns them every time they try to escape. Trying their best not to panic, they ration the remaining blood they have collected. But it becomes clear that if they do not feed soon, they will all perish. As the days wear on and their chances of escape diminish, the vampires unleash the true monsters inside them all.

Watson is best known as the co-author of Sorcerority, a graphic novel currently being adapted into a feature film by Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions, Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment, and Effie T. Brown’s Gamechanger Films.

Kissen can be seen next in 20th Century Studios’remake of the 1992 comedy White Men Can’t Jump directed by Calmatic. While few details about her role have been disclosed, she’s part of an ensemble led by Jack Harlow, which also includes Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Myles Bullock, Vince Staples, and Zak Steiner.