‘Tales Of The Jedi’ Series Will Have A Season 2, Dave Filoni Says At ‘Star Wars Celebration’

Tales of the Jedi cocreator Dave Filoni is using the Force to bring us a second season.

Filoni confirmed that there will be a second season of the animated series during the 15th anniversary panel for Star Wars: The Clone Wars at the Star Wars 2023 Celebration.

“Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time,” said Filoni, “I did some more.” There were no other details revealed about the upcoming series.

The original season last year covered the lives of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, each covered in three-episode arcs.