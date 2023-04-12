Sylvester Stallone & His Balboa Productions Inks Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has signed a first-look deal with actor, writer, and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone and his company Balboa Productions.

Under the multi-year pact, Stallone will write, direct, produce, and star in film and television projects — both scripted and unscripted — developed through Balboa Productions, which he founded with Braden Aftergood. They will stream on Prime Video, with movies likely to get a theatrical release first. The company already is working on the genre film Scavenger Hunt, written and directed by Elle Callahan (Witch Hunt) for MGM/Amazon.

“Sylvester Stallone is an undeniable Hollywood legend who has created some of the most timeless and iconic characters of our generation. As an actor, writer, director, and producer, he has defined his own epic brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Sylvester and Balboa Productions to bring even more of his exciting creative vision to our global audiences.”

The deal expands and formalizes Balboa Productions’ relationship with Amazon Studios and its recently acquired MGM unit. Balboa produced MGM’s 2022 Stallone-led superhero film Samaritan, which was released on Prime Video.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon to create new film and television projects,” Stallone and Aftergood said. “Having the opportunity to work closely with the talented creative teams at Amazon and MGM will further propel the incredible momentum of Balboa Productions.”

Founded in 2018, Balboa Productions has breakout TV series Tulsa King, which launched in November on Paramount+ and has been renewed for a second season.

Up next, Stallone and his family star in a docuseries, which will debut on Paramount+ in May. Additionally, the latest installment of Stallone’s hit action franchise The Expendables will be released in August by Lionsgate.

Balboa is currently in post-production on the feature adaptation of Lost On a Mountain In Maine, a young adult survival story based on the true account of a boy’s harrowing journey through the vast wilderness of the Katahdin Mountains. The company is repped by CAA.