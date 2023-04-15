‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ Mushrooming To $659M Worldwide Through Sunday – International Box Office

After passing $500M globally through Thursday, Illumination/Nintendo/Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie is now on its way to an estimated $659M through Sunday worldwide. Of that, the international box office is estimated to rep $318.6M.

Through Friday, the fratelli are at $268.9M from 71 overseas markets and $551.9M global. The full weekend cume offshore is eyed at $82.6M for an estimated 37% drop from last session’s stellar debut. As we reported yesterday, the movie is already the biggest studio release of 2023.

Further, it is the No. 2 animated film since 2019 worldwide, behind only Illumination/Universal’s own Minions: The Rise of Gru. Same goes for international where it has yet to release in the Middle East, Korea and Japan.

The Aaron Horvath/Michael Jelenic-directed adaptation is moving up through Sunday to become Universal’s sixth-biggest animated title of all time; passing Sing ($634.9M). With Friday’s action, it passed Despicable Me ($543.9M).

In overseas play, the Chris Pratt/Charlie Day/Anya Taylor-Joy/Seth Rogen/Jack Black-starrer is the No. 1 release of 2023 in 25 markets including Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain and UK & Ireland. It is also the top studio animation/family title since 2019 in four markets at current rates: Mexico, Central America, Ecuador and Venezuela.

In Mexico, Super Mario is the No. 1 movie of the year and now the third-highest-grossing studio animation ever (again, at current rates). It has overtaken The Rise of Gru and Toy Story 3. The local cume through Friday is $43.4M with an estimated 46% drop for the full weekend versus the opening frame.

In the UK & Ireland, Super Mario is likewise the biggest movie of the year at $38.6M through Friday. The take of $3.6M yesterday was good for the biggest second Friday ever for an animated title. The sophomore session is seeing an estimated 20% dip from last weekend’s debut.

Germany has reached a cume of $26.9M (tops for the year so far), Australia is at $16.5M and, again, biggest release of 2023. Mario’s Thursday jumped 27% and the Friday hold was one of the strongest in the market. France dipped just 14% in admissions from opening for a $16.4M cume through Friday.

Full international box office update to come tomorrow…