‘Super Mario Bros’ Tops $500M At Worldwide Box Office; Becomes Highest-Grossing Release Of 2023

Refresh for latest…: Illumination/Nintendo/Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie made history this past weekend, nabbing the biggest opening ever for an animated title worldwide. Now, after just nine days, it has a new milestone under its belt, topping $500M to become the No. 1 release of 2023 globally.

Domestically through Thursday, the Aaron Horvath/Michael Jelenic-directed film has grossed $260.3M. At the international box office, the number is $248.4M which brings the worldwide running total to $508.7M.

Super Mario Bros now stands as the No. 2 animated film since 2019 globally. It has overtaken Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and is currently behind only Illumination/Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru ($942.5M) — it is highly likely to surpass the latter as well, on its way across $1B. The Bros have clear runway ahead, and are still due to bow in the Middle East, Korea and Japan later this month.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is also the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever on a global basis, overtaking Warcraft and Detective Pikachu. Further, it’s the No. 12 studio title released since 2019 worldwide and is one of only 13 studio films released since 2019 to cross $500M. Universal boasts five of those (Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: the Rise of Gru, No Time To Die, F9 The Fast Saga and now, The Super Mario Bros Movie). That’s the most of any studio.

For Universal, Mario and Luigi lead its 10th biggest animated film ever worldwide.

Overseas, the Top 5 markets through Thursday are Mexico ($40M), UK & Ireland ($35M), Germany ($21.5M), France ($15.2M) and Australia ($14.8M).