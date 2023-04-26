Skip to main content
‘Super Mario Bros’ Jumps Past New Milestone With $900M+ Global Box Office

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE, from left: Luigi (voice: Charlie Day), Bowser (voice: Jack Black) Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Illumination/Nintendo/Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie has notched yet another milestone, crossing the $900M mark globally with Tuesday’s grosses included. 

Through 21 days in release, the worldwide cume is $901.2M with $444M from domestic and $457.2M at the international box office.

As we pointed out at the weekend (whose actuals came in at $875M global, higher than the Sunday estimates), it’s just a matter of when the Aaron Horvath/Michael Jelenic-directed adaptation tops the $1B threshold. Recall that Korea opens today and Japan is due to join the party on Friday. In the former, the early estimated opening day, plus previews, is $774K. That figure is not reflected in the totals above.

The news is terrifically timed and a Wahoo! for Universal which will be hosting its slate presentation this afternoon here at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

A reminder of some key stats this juggernaut has mushroomed to so far: Biggest film of 2023 global and domestic; No. 2 animated film since 2019 worldwide (behind Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $942.5M); No. 2 animated studio film since 2019 internationally (behind Rise of Gru at $572.8M); No. 5 biggest Universal animated film of all time globally (behind Minions, Despicable Me 3, Despicable Me 2 and Gru); No. 7 studio title released since 2019 worldwide.

For Uni, the studio has four of the Top 10 MPA films released since 2019 globally (No. 4 Jurassic World Dominion, No. 6 Rise of Gru, No. 7 Super Mario Bros, No. 9 No Time to Die). And 5 of the Top 10 overseas (No. 4 Jurassic World Dominion, No. 5 No Time to Die, No. 6 Rise of Gru, No. 7 Fast & Furious 9, No. 9 Super Mario Bros).

