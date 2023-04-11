‘Super Mario Bros’ Moolah Monday: $20M+ Reps Record For Illumination Movie

The Easter holiday weekend may be over, but that didn’t mean it was game over for Illumination/Universal’s Super Mario Bros Movie which clocked a fantastic $20.1M on Monday. That figure is easily the best Monday ever for an Illumination title, beating out the $19.6M Monday earned by Sing on Dec. 26, 2016.

Monday was a rich day for moviegoing with a good chuck of K-12 schools off at 40% on spring break, down from 80% on Good Friday. Colleges on break yesterday repped 10%, down from Friday’s 31%.

The six-day running total on Super Mario Bros is $224.7M. It would not be shocking, especially how Universal has kept these family pics as wide releases for several months even as they hit PVOD, to see Super Mario Bros hit $500M-$600M at the end of its domestic run.

Among other highs, Super Mario Bros is the second best Monday ever for a Universal title after Jurassic World‘s $25.3M (June 15, 2015). For April, Super Mario Bros had the third best Monday ever after Avengers: Endgame (April 29, 2019) which made $36.8M and Avengers: Infinity War (April 30, 2018) which did $24.7M. Super Mario also saw the second-highest Monday of 2023 so far after Avatar: The Way of Water‘s (Jan. 2) $21.4M.

Amazon/Artists Equity/Skydance Sports/Mandalay’s Air saw $1.5M yesterday in fourth taking its six-day total to $21.7M. Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 ranked second with $1.64M yesterday in its third Monday with a running total of $148.5M. Paramount/eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves made $1.54M in third place on its second Monday for a running cume of $63.1M.