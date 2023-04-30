Sunny Hostin Reacts To Grievances From Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain & Suggests She Join ‘The Real Housewives’

Sunny Hostin is reacting to the fiery column former The View co-host Meghan McCain posted airing out her grievances from her time on the daytime talk show.

While promoting her new book Summer on the Bluffs: A Novel on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked Hostin for her thoughts on McCain’s column.

“Oh, let me take a drink. Um, what can I say? I have not read the column. I have heard about it, and our show is a wonderful place,” Hostin said. “We’re the No. 1 talk show in the country, I’m happy to say. I’m surprised that she’s writing about the book.”

She continued, “I know her husband [Ben Domenech] likes to mean-tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly, we remain friends, and I don’t think she’s doing television anymore.”

Hostin went on to suggest McCain for one of the franchises of The Real Housewives telling host Andy Cohen to hire her for The Real Housewives of Potomac “or any of them.”

“I wish her well,” Hostin added. “We’re really happy on the show, we’re really a cohesive group, and, God bless!”

Watch Hostin on WWHL in the video below.

Cohen is an executive producer on The Real Housewives franchise. McCain has openly talked about what a fan she is of the format and often takes to Twitter to debate about the Bravo shows.

McCain recently shared her criticism of The View in a Daily Mail column and said she would never return to the ABC program.

“The only way to survive on that show is to be vanilla pudding. Say nothing controversial with the elites, bow down, and don’t actually do the job you were hired to do, which is voice your authentic opinions,” McCain wrote in her column.