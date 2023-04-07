Skip to main content
‘Succession’ Star James Cromwell Rescues His Own ‘Babe’ From The Slaughterhouse

James Cromwell attends HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) honorary board member James Cromwell, who portrays Succession’s Ewan Roy, helped save a piglet who fell off a transport truck headed to a facility where he would have been fattened for slaughter.

The little piglet has been named “Babe: in honor of the film in which Cromwell starred as Farmer Hoggett. That role inspired him to go vegan.

PETA notes pigs are playful, friendly, sensitive, and intelligent animals. Much like people, pigs are soothed by music, love playing ball, enjoy getting massages, and have their own unique personalities.

Cromwell issued a statement on the pig’s rescue. “Having had the privilege of witnessing and experiencing pigs’ intelligence and inquisitive personalities while filming the movie Babe, I jumped at the chance to give a real-life Babe a new lease on life. Every pig deserves to live out their life at a sanctuary, choosing when to frolic, where to forage, and how to spend their time.”

The new christened Babe will be sent to the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton, Pennsylvania.

