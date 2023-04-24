‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Joins Prime Video’s Upcoming James Bond Competition Show ‘007’s Road To A Million’

Logan Roy is going 007.

Succession star Brian Cox has been cast in the James Bond-inspired unscripted competition show 007’s Road to a Million for Prime Video.

He will appear as ‘The Controller,’ an “enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants” as he lurks in the shadows, according to Amazon. He’s billed as “villainous and cultured,” and revelling “in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome.”

Filmed in many iconic Bond locations, from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica, 007s Road to a Million will see contestants in two-person teams tested on intelligence, endurance and heroism in a bid to win £1M ($1.2M). They must also correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

The fourth season of Succession is currently on HBO, with Cox reprising his role as tyrannical media mogul and exasperated father Logan Roy in Jesse Armstrong’s critical darling.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” said Cox. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

007’s Road to a Million is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, EON Productions, 72 Films and MGM Alternative. It launches exclusively on Prime Video globally later this year.