‘Succession’ Final Season Surpasses Season 3’s Audience Average; ‘Barry’ Premiere Episodes Quadruple Viewers In Delayed Viewing

The final season of Succession has reached yet another audience milestone.

Season 4 episodes are currently averaging about 7.9M viewers across platforms, according to HBO. That’s about 10% ahead of the 7.2M audience average for Season 3.

Sunday’s viewing of Episode 5 held even with the previous week’s series-high audience of 2.6M. That number is up about 4% over Episode 3’s viewership of 2.5M and 11% above the Season 4 premiere episode’s 2.3M — both of which were also series highs at the time.

After a solid premiere week for Barry, Season 4 held strong once again with 606,000 total same-day viewers across platforms, HBO said.

The first two episodes of the season, which debuted after Succession on April 16, are signaling strong delayed viewing for Barry. They’ve now been watched by an average of about 2.5M people, which is nearly four times their same-day audience. Episode 1 debuted to 710,000 viewers and Episode 2 drew 550,000 viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts.

The Roy family saga picks up as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) looms. The prospect of the seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck). A hopefully Roy-esque power struggle will ensue as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is threatened.

Succession has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series wins for its Season 2 and Season 3, the latter of which premiered in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, executive produces and showruns. EPs also includes Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

In Season 4 of Barry, Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. The cast also includes Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Anthony Carrigan, and Sarah Goldberg. Hader and Alec Berg are the series co-creators and executive producers. Barry received a total of 44 Emmy nominations and nine wins for its first three seasons.

New episodes of Succession debut Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO Max. New episodes of Barry follow at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on HBO Max.