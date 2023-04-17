‘Succession’ Season 4 Inches To Another Series High Audience With 2.6M Viewers For Episode 4; ‘Barry’ Final Installment Debuts To Solid Start

Succession hit another audience milestone this week.

The fourth episode of the final season inched its way to another series high audience with 2.6M people tuning in across HBO Max and linear telecasts on Sunday.

Total viewing was up 4% over last week’s viewership of 2.5M and 11% above the Season 4 premiere episode’s 2.3M. Season 4’s debut has now tallied nearly 8M viewers, according to HBO.

This marks the third time that Succession has drawn a record audience this season. The second episode was the only one so far to not increase its viewership week-over-week, with about 2M people watching same-day.

The Season 4 premiere of Succession was up 62% compared to Season 3’s premiere viewership of 1.4M in October 2021. At the time, that marked the best premiere night performance of any HBO original series since HBO Max launched in May 2020.

Succession‘s audience also helped usher in a solid audience for the debut of Barry‘s final season. The Bill Hader-led series debuted with two episodes on Sunday. The first episode secured about 710,000 viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts. According to HBO, that’s the largest same-day audience for the series since the Season 2 finale. The second episode held on to about 550,000 viewers.

Season 2 of Barry was by far the most-watched in terms of same-day viewers. The season, which aired in 2019 before HBO Max was around, averaged about 1.6M viewers per episode on HBO. The Season 2 finale ushered in 2.7M viewers (up from 774,000 for the Season 1 finale), but it also had a lead-in from the final episode of Game of Thrones, which was watched by about 19.3M people.

Season 3 declined sharply on linear, since viewers had access to the episode at the same time on streaming. Viewership metrics for the third season aren’t as readily available.

The Roy family saga picks up as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) looms. The prospect of the seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck). A hopefully Roy-esque power struggle will ensue as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is threatened.

Succession has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series wins for its Season 2 and Season 3, the latter of which premiered in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, executive produces and showruns. EPs also includes Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

In Season 4 of Barry, Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. The cast also includes Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Anthony Carrigan, and Sarah Goldberg. Hader and Alec Berg are the series co-creators and executive producers. Barry received a total of 44 Emmy nominations and nine wins for its first three seasons.

New episodes of Succession debut Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO Max. New episodes of Barry follow at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on HBO Max.