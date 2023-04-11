‘Succession’ Writer Reveals Secret Code Used To Keep Seminal Season 4 Plot Twist Under Wraps

Succession spoilers ahead! Click away if you’re not up to date with Season 4.

It was the mother of all plot twists and a slice of storytelling that will surely go down in the annals of TV history, but Succession writers had to turn to another HBO icon to keep it all under wraps.

Georgia Pritchett revealed on Twitter today that the Succession writers’ room was made aware of Logan Roy’s sudden death in January 2022, meaning they had to keep Brian Cox’s storyline secret for more than a year.

Pritchett said the code for “Logan Dies” simply became “Larry David,” meaning whiteboards for Season 4, episode 3, were adorned with the name of the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator.

“So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor’s Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode,” she said.

This was a tough secret to keep! We decided it in the #Succession writers' room in Jan 22. So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor's Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode. pic.twitter.com/VH1HuHCFOC — Georgia Pritchett (@georgiapudding) April 11, 2023

But whiteboard code was far from the most elaborate wheeze producers cooked up to throw fans off the scent of Roy’s demise.

Succession director Mark Mylod told Variety that they filmed dummy scenes with Cox for later episodes, while the actor told Deadline that he even turned up to his own funeral when he wasn’t required.

“As soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right, and center, and therefore, they thought, Logan’s at the funeral, what is he doing?” he said.

“You see, and if I hadn’t done that, if I hadn’t come, they would’ve gone, it’s Logan’s funeral. And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn’t even think of it.”