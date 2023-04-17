“TV Bubble Has Burst,” Says Studiocanal Boss Anna Marsh – Mip TV

“It feels like the TV bubble has burst,” Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh said today.

The French powerhouse has been making TV for around six years and Marsh used a Mip TV keynote to say things feel like they are slowing down, following a boom period.

“We were experiencing greenlights after very short develpoment periods beforehand but now it feels like these decisions are stretching out,” she added. “Some shows aren’t getting over the hump and it’s not as easy as in the past to get a second or third season. It feels like the TV bubble has burst.”

There are great challenges today and “upheaval” but Marsh stressed that Studiocanal remains committed to TV.

In film, she said Studiocanal, which she claimed was 2022’s leading indie theatrical distributor, is at a “crossroads” following the “dark and dim” Covid-19 period. Her team is receiving around 500 movie and 200 TV scripts per year, she revealed.

Marsh also talked up the opportunity for spreading IP across gaming, advertising, publishing and music using the might of Canal+ and owner Vivendi, coming on the same day media vet Evan Shapiro used his Mip TV keynote to signal a new IP era.

“Being a global entertainment company gives us a unique position and great playground to build IP,” added Marsh. “There’s a lot of talk about franchises. Super Mario has really rekindled that word.”

Marsh said Studiocanal’s best example is Paddington. Deadline revealed earlier this month that the third Paddington movie – Paddington Goes to Peru – will start production in July.

Marsh also used her keynote to reveal Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Matt Haig adaptation How to Stop Time will enter production next year as a TV series, while she confirmed Studiocanal’s investment in Vigil EP James Strong’s Strong Film & Television.

Marsh was promoted to Deputy CEO of the Canal+ Group late last year.