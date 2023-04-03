‘Street Fighter’ Film & TV Rights Secured By Legendary; Movie In Works

Legendary Entertainment has secured an exclusive license to live-action film and TV rights for the iconic Capcom video game franchise Street Fighter.

All projects will be co-developed and produced in conjunction with Capcom, including the feature film in development.

Since the iconic franchise’s launch in 1987, Street Fighter has sold more than 49 million units worldwide, becoming one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. The next chapter in the franchise, Street FighterTM 6, is slated for release June 2, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via STEAM.

Legendary has the sequel to the $400 million-grossing pandemic hit Dune in the works right now. The studio counts $19 billion worldwide from its feature library.

Capcom is a leading developer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games including groundbreaking franchises such as Street Fighter, Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. It is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and maintains operations in the U.S., Europe and throughout Asia.