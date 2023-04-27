‘Talk To Me’ Filmmakers Danny & Michael Philippou Circling ‘Street Fighter’ Film From Legendary

Ahead of the summer launch of their breakout supernatural horror-thriller Talk to Me, which set the industry abuzz after world premiering at Sundance, Australian twin brother filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou have entered final negotiations to direct Legendary’s live-action Street Fighter pic based on the classic Capcom video games, sources confirm to Deadline.

The studio declined to comment. But the news follows its exclusive license of live-action film and TV rights to Street Fighter announced earlier this month. Since Street Fighter‘s launch in 1987, more than 49 million units have been sold worldwide, making it one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. The next chapter, Street FighterTM 6, is slated for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam on June 2nd.

Danny and Michael Philippou sparked a bidding war with their feature directorial debut Talk to Me, which ultimately went to A24 and will be released in theaters on July 28th. The Sophie Wilde-led film emerging from Sundance’s Midnight section, which Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman wrote, watches as a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, becoming hooked on the new thrill.

