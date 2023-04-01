Stormy Daniels Fears Trump Indictment ‘Will Cause Violence And Death’ After ‘Bittersweet Vindication’

The woman at the centre of former president Donald Trump’s indictment has revealed both good and bad will come from the outcome of next week’s proceedings, when Trump must turn himself in to prosecutors.

Stormy Daniels told The Times in London of Trump becoming the first US president in history to face criminal prosecution:

“It’s monumental and epic, and I’m proud. The other side of it is that it’s going to continue to divide people and bring them up in arms. He’s already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction.

“Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death,” she says. “There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”

Trump has been pursued by prosecutors investigating a payment of alleged hush money to Daniels just before the 2016 election that took him to the White House.

“It’s vindication,” Daniels told The Times. “But it’s bittersweet. He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this pussy grabbed back.”

The interview was published a day after she pulled out of an interview with Piers Morgan in London, due to security concerns.