‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Trailer: “I’m A Tough Son Of A Bitch,” Says Actor On His Parkinson’s Battle

In this trailer for the new documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the Back to the Future actor reflects on what’s kept him active and fighting years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “I’m a tough son of a bitch,” he says to the camera.

Directed by Davis Guggenheim, Still, from Apple Original Films, which premiered recently to good reviews at the Sundance Film Festival, incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements to recount Fox’s story in his own words. “I was bigger than bubble gum,” the actor says of his post-Family Ties breakthrough into stardom in the 1980s.

The film recounts both his career and his never-before-seen private journey with Parkinson’s disease, including the years that followed his diagnosis at twenty-nine. Produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film explores what happens “when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.”

Still is produced by by Davis Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Will Cohen and Jonathan King, exec producers Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, and Nelle Fortenberry.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on May 12.

Check out the trailer above.